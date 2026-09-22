Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved 

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:36 IST
Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved 

The ​Kremlin said on ​Tuesday that a ‌deal between ​the United States, Denmark and Greenland that will allow ‌a larger US military presence on Greenland was a matter for those involved and that ‌cooperation between Russia and Washington in the ‌Arctic was currently not on the agenda. President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders ⁠of Greenland ​and Denmark ⁠later on Tuesday to sign a deal that ⁠could end a standoff over the strategically located ​and mineral-rich island.

Asked if cooperation in the ⁠Arctic was something that Moscow and Washington were discussing, ⁠Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "At present, the issue of cooperation in the Arctic ⁠is not on the agenda. The Americans and ⁠other ⁠Arctic states are refusing to cooperate with Russia."

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