Russian strike kills four at Interpipe facility in Ukraine, company says
A Russian missile strike on an Interpipe facility in Ukraine's Dnipro killed four people and wounded seven overnight, the company - Ukraine's largest pipe producer - said on Tuesday. "Overnight Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a civilian industrial facility operated by Interpipe," the company said on Facebook.
"The strike also damaged key production equipment and the facility's infrastructure, forcing the suspension of operations," it added