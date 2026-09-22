Russian strike kills four at Interpipe facility in Ukraine, company says

​A Russian ‌missile strike ​on an Interpipe facility ‌in Ukraine's Dnipro killed four people and wounded ‌seven overnight, the company - ‌Ukraine's largest pipe producer - said on Tuesday. "Overnight Russia ⁠launched ​a ⁠ballistic missile strike on ⁠a civilian industrial facility operated ​by Interpipe," the company said ⁠on Facebook.

"The strike ⁠also ​damaged key production equipment and ⁠the facility's infrastructure, forcing the ⁠suspension ⁠of operations," it added