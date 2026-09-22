Argentina seeks to renegotiate trade deal previously signed with US, Bloomberg News reports
Argentine President Javier Milei's advisers have been seeking to renegotiate a trade deal previously signed with the US, efforts which Trump's policymakers have pushed back upon, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
U.S. policymakers have told Buenos Aires that renegotiation is off the table because it would set a precedent for other countries and have urged Milei's government to ratify the deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.