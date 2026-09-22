Argentina seeks to renegotiate trade deal previously signed with US, Bloomberg News reports

​Argentine President ​Javier ‌Milei's advisers have ​been seeking to renegotiate ‌a trade deal previously signed with the US, efforts ‌which Trump's policymakers have pushed ‌back upon, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

U.S. policymakers have ⁠told ​Buenos ⁠Aires that renegotiation is off ⁠the table because it ​would set a precedent ⁠for other countries and have ⁠urged ​Milei's government to ratify the deal, the ⁠report said, citing people familiar ⁠with ⁠the matter.