Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ​held a phone ‌call with ​Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday ‌in which they discussed the security situation in the Gulf and the need to ‌keep vital waterways open, the Kremlin said. It ‌said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the ⁠Middle ​East ⁠and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement ⁠remains the only viable path forward.

They also "underscored ​the need for a swift cessation ⁠of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military ⁠and political ​situation there. "The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels ⁠through the region's international waterways, including the Bab ⁠el-Mandeb ⁠and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.