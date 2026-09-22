Soccer-Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract, BBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 18:05 IST
Soccer-Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract, BBC reports

Premier League champions ​Arsenal have agreed an ​improved contract with ‌manager Mikel ​Arteta, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Arteta's deal was due to ‌expire at the end of the season and negotiations over an extension had been ongoing for several months.

Arsenal ‌co-chair Josh Kroenke said in May that ‌securing Arteta's future was the club's priority after the Spaniard guided the North London side to their first league title ⁠in ​22 years ⁠last season. Reuters has contacted Arsenal for comment.

Arteta reiterated his commitment ⁠to the club this year amid speculation over his ​future. The 44-year-old Spaniard has transformed Arsenal since taking ⁠charge in 2019, ending the club's long wait for a ⁠Premier ​League crown last season after three runners-up finishes in a row.

Arsenal have made a strong ⁠start to their title defence, winning their opening four league ⁠matches ⁠before suffering a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

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