Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump, Greenland, Denmark to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark on Tuesday to sign a deal that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland and could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island. The agreement will allow the US to expand its military footprint in Greenland, three people familiar with ​the matter have told Reuters.

French victims of clerical abuse hope Pope's visit can deepen Church reform

Ghislaine Magoarou, 65, was 9 years old when her teacher, Brother Gabriel Girard, pulled shut the curtains of their classroom in a fishing town in northwest France and raped her. That incident marked the start of ​a months-long cycle of abuse at the now-shuttered Catholic school that eventually led Magoarou to attempt suicide by throwing herself into the sea.

Swedish prosecutors probe election fraud allegation casting shadow over vote

Swedish prosecutors are ‌investigating possible election fraud that ​could lead to a re-run of the vote in one county, potentially putting 11 parliamentary seats in play and raising uncertainty about the final result of the September 13 vote. Sweden's parliamentary election saw the opposition narrowly defeat the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration.

Rwandan man charged in UK with genocide offences appears in court

A former Rwandan official appeared in a London court on Tuesday charged with encouraging the massacre of Tutsis and ordering six killings in the first week of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, is the first person to be charged in Britain over the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 days in massacres orchestrated by the Hutu ruling majority.

As resistance mounts, Trump reaches for a familiar shield: national security

As President Donald Trump's agenda has increasingly encountered resistance, he has turned to a familiar strategy: invoking national security. Just ‌this weekend, Trump declared that his planned 250-foot triumphal arch near Washington would also serve as a "military complex" to ensure national security, outfitted with snipers, drones and ammunition.

Trump set for whirlwind UN meetings with wars in Iran, Ukraine on agenda

Donald Trump is set for a whirlwind schedule of meetings with leaders from four continents at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, against the backdrop of an unstable Middle East and a four-and-a-half-year-old war in Ukraine that shows no signs of abating despite the US president's repeated attempts at mediation. Trump is expected to start the day with a speech to assembled delegates, before meeting with no fewer than 11 world leaders, bilaterally or in group settings. While the contents of his speech are unknown, Trump last year caused a stir with a combative speech, saying that their countries were "going to hell" for, among other things, climate policy and mass migration.

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, sources say

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, three sources briefed on the matter said. Drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline on September 13, halting crude loadings at the kingdom's Yanbu port.

Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US CIA chief John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland, two people familiar with the matter said. The meeting ‌took place on Monday, one of the sources said. The other source said the pair spoke informally while their planes were being refueled without specifying a date. Both sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, declined to disclose details of their conversation.

Explainer-Why is Taiwan such an important issue for China?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to call for the US to halt arms sales to Taiwan when he meets President Donald Trump in Washington this week. China calls Taiwan its single most important and sensitive issue as it concerns Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity not to be questioned or interfered with by outsiders.

Student opens fire outside school in Turkey, ‌11 pupils wounded

A student opened fire in front of their high school in Turkey's western province of Manisa early on Tuesday, wounding at least 11 other pupils, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said. Two of the wounded were in a critical condition, Gurlek said. The assailant was caught and their mother, father, and grandfather — who owned the weapon used in the attack — have been detained, the minister added.

Analysis-Trump's White House media ban faces long odds in court, legal experts say

US President Donald Trump’s move to ban several news outlets from the White House over his dislike of their coverage likely runs afoul of US legal prohibitions against viewpoint discrimination by the government, four legal experts told Reuters. Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would ban CNN, MSNOW and Politico for reporting what he deemed “FAKE NEWS” was the latest move by his administration to curtail press access, part of the Republican president’s wider pressure campaign against news coverage he dislikes. Trump said on Saturday that he might ban other outlets as well.

Indonesia parliament passes law aimed at resolving land conflicts

Indonesian lawmakers passed into law on Tuesday a provision aimed at resolving land conflicts across the country, setting up a government body under the president to undertake such tasks. Here are the details:

Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said. It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement ⁠remains the only viable path forward.

Taiwan minister ​says he was not 'belittled' on rare trip to China

A Taiwanese minister returned from a rare trip by a senior official to China on Tuesday, saying he was well-treated and not "belittled" ⁠while attending a regional APEC meeting though still happy to be home. Labour Minister Hung Sun-han was the first minister in President Lai Ching-te's government to go to China at a time when Beijing has ramped up military and political pressure against Taipei.

Tehran hints at Hormuz talks with US as leaders gather at UN

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within days if the US lifts its blockade, describing a gathering at the UN as a "golden opportunity" to renew diplomacy with Washington. US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are both due to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, the first time they will be at the same event since Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran in February.

As gangs gain influence, Brazil ⁠seeks to shield election from candidates with criminal ties

Brazil has opened a new front against organized crime to keep candidates suspected of criminal ties off the ballot at October's general election in what experts say is an unprecedented effort in Latin American politics. But, by targeting politicians who have not been convicted of any crime, the campaign is raising questions from some experts and targeted candidates over whether electoral authorities are stretching the limits of existing law and risking violations of due process.

New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

A new rotation of US troops is "already on its way to Lithuania", the Baltic NATO member state's president said in a post on social media X on Tuesday. President Gitanas Nauseda thanked President Donald Trump and the US ​administration, adding that this was important for Lithuania and for the security of the region.

Kremlin says it welcomes fact that Germany's AfD wants dialogue with Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed the fact that Germany's far-right AfD party wants dialogue with Moscow, contrasting that with what it called the confrontational stance of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Reuters reported last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin's top economic envoy and the AfD leadership had begun preparations to meet next year to discuss restarting gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved

The Kremlin said ⁠on Tuesday that a deal between the United States, Denmark and Greenland that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland was a matter for those involved and that cooperation between Russia and Washington in the Arctic was currently not on the agenda. President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark later on Tuesday to sign a deal that could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

More Yemenis expected to flee from upsurge in fighting, UN says

Tens of thousands more people could be driven from homes in Yemen by an upsurge of fighting that has already displaced more than 130,000 people this month, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday. “Intensifying fighting in Yemen could drive more mass displacement, with growing numbers of people expected to flee, both within Yemen and to Djibouti, Somalia, and other countries," UNHCR spokesperson Babar ⁠Baloch told ​a Geneva press briefing.

Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek will be among the companies briefing the United Nations Security Council this week on the risks posed by artificial intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said, as world leaders gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly. The 15-member Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss AI and international security, weeks after several AI industry leaders called for a coordinated slowdown of the development of the increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that they could soon improve on their own and slip beyond human control.

Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

Iran can reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday. On Sunday, Iran's military central command said it was informed the US was preparing to restart military operations with the support of regional countries, and warned this would lead to Tehran's retaliation "without limitations and considerations".

Why is Taiwan such an important issue for China?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to call for the US to halt arms sales nL4N45D00S to Taiwan when he meets President Donald Trump in Washington this week. China calls Taiwan its single most important and sensitive issue ⁠as it concerns Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity not to be questioned or interfered with by outsiders.

Netanyahu says will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would use his speech at the United Nations this week to defend Israel's military actions against the Palestinians, while accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments were in response to remarks by the New York mayor, who told CNN on Monday that Netanyahu was a "war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people".

Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto ⁠power that Erdogan urged scrapping

Russia believes the UN Security Council should expand its number of permanent members beyond the current five, and that the existing veto system should remain, the Kremlin said ⁠on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question from reporters about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's call to abolish both permanent membership and the veto.

EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships

The European Union's naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea would need to boost its numbers to more than 10 warships, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, adding that for now there were not that many in the area. The EU's Aspides mission was launched in 2024 to protect shipping from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, and diplomats have said there are currently six warships operating.

Jet-powered Russian drones strain Ukraine's air defences

Vasyl, a portable rocket operator in one of Ukraine's many mobile air defence groups, was dismayed when he checked his screen. The Russian jet-powered Shahed drone moving towards his position was flying far too high for him to shoot it down. "Before, Shaheds used to fly lower — one or 1.5 kilometres (above ground) and we could work on ‌them," said Vasyl, who goes by the call sign Racoon, while on a mission to protect the capital Kyiv and ‌the surrounding region with a shoulder-fired ground-to-air missile.

Russia kills four in strikes on Ukraine before Trump-Zelenskiy talks

Russia killed four people in strikes on Ukraine's industrial heartland overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet US President Donald Trump at the United Nations. Moscow stepped up airstrikes over the summer, and has been attacking economic ​targets ranging from businesses and ports to logistics hubs, with its advances on the ground largely stalled more than 4-1/2 years into its war in Ukraine.