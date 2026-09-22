US says new air traffic control system will prevent future disruptions
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a massive telecom outage that disrupted thousands of flights Monday will not occur again with a new modern resilient air traffic control system. "This won't happen in the future with the new architecture. There'll be no single or dual points of failure. There's multiple routes that we can bring telecom into all of our facilities," Duffy told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday.
About 9,500 U.S. flights were delayed or canceled Monday after the failure of a telecom switch and an accidentally cut fiber optic cable.