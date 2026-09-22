US says new air traffic control system will prevent future disruptions

U.S. ​Transportation Secretary ​Sean Duffy said ‌a massive ​telecom outage that disrupted thousands ‌of flights Monday will not occur again with a new modern ‌resilient air traffic control system. "This ‌won't happen in the future with the new architecture. There'll be no ⁠single ​or ⁠dual points of failure. There's multiple routes ⁠that we can bring telecom ​into all of our facilities," Duffy ⁠told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" ⁠on ​Tuesday.

About 9,500 U.S. flights were delayed or canceled ⁠Monday after the failure of a ⁠telecom ⁠switch and an accidentally cut fiber optic cable.