Boeing, Airbus vie as Bangladesh Biman eyes fleet upgrade

A high-stakes competition between American aerospace giant Boeing and European rival Airbus has intensified as both manufacturing powerhouses vie to supply aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the state-owned flag carrier of Bangladesh. Biman has already formalized an agreement with Boeing to purchase 14 aircraft at a cost of $3.7 billion (approximately Tk 454.08 million at an exchange rate of Tk 122.73 per dollar). Boeing is slated to deliver these aircraft in stages between 2031 and 2035.

Airline officials indicate that Biman is likely to procure an additional 11 aircraft from Boeing, bringing the total expected addition to 25 new planes by 2040. Biman currently operates a fleet of 19 aircraft, 14 of which are Boeing models. Despite Boeing securing the initial agreement, European diplomats confirmed that Airbus remains actively engaged in discussions to sell at least ten aircraft to the airline.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, French Ambassador to Dhaka Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet addressed the ongoing commercial race. "We learned that Americans, Boeing, managed to sell some planes which will be, if I understand well, delivered in the years 2031, 2035; I don't know exactly. That's their business. Biman maintained its interest with Airbus, and discussions are still going on."

Ambassador Séré-Charlet emphasized the methodical nature of the talks between European negotiators and Bangladeshi authorities: "We are used to negotiating with our Bangladeshi friends. We know that takes time sometimes, because we want these discussions to be done in the best manner possible so that there is no possibility to say there was an error, we have to come back, etc. So, it may take time, but I can assure you that negotiations are still going on and very well with Airbus."

Confirming recent developments, the French diplomat noted, "I can assure you. Discussions... I saw, I met a negotiator from... from Airbus over the weekend, so still... see... things are moving forward." The Boeing deal has also drawn top-level diplomatic engagement from Washington. Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump sent a letter expressing gratitude to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following the agreement:

"I just received your letter concerning the purchase of Boeing Aircraft, and very much appreciate your decision of purchase. Boeing will not let you down, and I will not forget. Thank you very much for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to meeting you in the not too distant future," Trump wrote. "Please give my warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh. They have been through much but, under your leadership, I feel certain that they, and your Country itself, will have a very bright future!"Highlighting the economic significance of the deal, Sergio Gor, US President Trump's envoy on South and Central Asia Affairs and US Ambassador to India, praised the agreement's impact.

"President Trump is the Greatest JOBS President in American History. He works tirelessly every day to create millions of high-paying Jobs, drive Trillions of Dollars in Investment, and reinvigorate our Economy," Gor stated. "Just this week, President Trump and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh made another incredible Deal, with Bangladesh committing to spend Billions of Dollars to buy more Boeing Aircraft, significantly increasing their initial order. Our President is Making America, and our partners, Great Again!"

Biman expands its fleet to meet long-term aviation goals heading toward 2040, both global aviation titans continue to position themselves for major roles in Bangladesh's expanding commercial fleet. (ANI)