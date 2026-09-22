US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as investors weigh Mideast developments

Wall Street's ​main indexes ​opened higher on ‌Tuesday, with ​the tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting an intraday record ‌high for the first time since early June, while investors awaited potential ‌talks between the US and ‌Iran that could end their six-month-old conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253.1 points, or ⁠0.49%, ​at ⁠the open to 52,301.92. The S&P 500 ⁠rose 6.1 points, or 0.08%, at ​the open to 7,770.81, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite rose 39.1 points, or 0.14%, ⁠to ​27,161.197 at the opening bell.

The tech-heavy index was last at ⁠27,224 points, surpassing the previous intraday record high ⁠of ⁠27,190.21 hit on June 1.