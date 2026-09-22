Former ​BBC ‌Radio DJ ​Tim Westwood has been ‌charged with two further sexual offences, London's Metropolitan Police said ‌on Tuesday. Westwood, a ‌prominent figure in British hip-hop, faces a charge of ⁠indecently ​assaulting ⁠a teenage girl in ⁠1991 and sexually assaulting an ​18-year-old woman in 2004.

The ⁠68-year-old in December pleaded ⁠not ​guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four ⁠counts of rape, allegedly ⁠committed between ⁠1983 and 2016.