Ex-BBC Radio DJ Westwood charged with two further sexual assault charges
Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with two further sexual offences, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. Westwood, a prominent figure in British hip-hop, faces a charge of indecently assaulting a teenage girl in 1991 and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2004.
The 68-year-old in December pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four counts of rape, allegedly committed between 1983 and 2016.