Lawmaker says adding drone launching site to Trump Arch would require safety study

​A Democratic ​lawmaker said ‌Tuesday adding a ​drone launching site to ‌a proposed triumphal arch in Washington would require the Federal Aviation Administration ‌to conduct a new ‌safety analysis. Representative Don Beyer said Trump's plan to include a large ⁠number ​of ⁠drones at the proposed 250-foot arch ⁠near Reagan Washington National Airport would ​threaten aviation safety. He called the ⁠idea "stupid, dangerous, and unworkable."

The FAA ⁠said ​last week that the arch would not ⁠pose a hazard to aircraft as long ⁠as ⁠the structure is topped with an "eternal flame."