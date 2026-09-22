Lawmaker says adding drone launching site to Trump Arch would require safety study
A Democratic lawmaker said Tuesday adding a drone launching site to a proposed triumphal arch in Washington would require the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a new safety analysis. Representative Don Beyer said Trump's plan to include a large number of drones at the proposed 250-foot arch near Reagan Washington National Airport would threaten aviation safety. He called the idea "stupid, dangerous, and unworkable."
The FAA said last week that the arch would not pose a hazard to aircraft as long as the structure is topped with an "eternal flame."