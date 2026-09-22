US open to meeting Iran at UN, says Marco Rubio 

The possibility of direct talks between the United States and Iran at the United Nations General Assembly has remained open, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that President Donald Trump remains prepared to meet "anybody" should such an encounter foster constructive outcomes. When questioned regarding whether Trump intended to interface with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, Rubio noted that Washington remains receptive to the concept, though no formal schedule has been established.

"We’re open to that. I don’t think anything is scheduled at this point, but we’re certainly open to something like that, especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive," Rubio said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC. Rubio additionally reaffirmed Washington’s stance concerning Iran’s nuclear programme, emphasizing that the primary aim of any diplomatic engagement focuses on guaranteeing Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

"And that is the fact that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They just simply can’t," Rubio said. His observations arrive a day after Trump himself indicated he felt "probably open" toward holding discussions with Pezeshkian along the margins of the UN General Assembly. Nevertheless, neither Washington nor Tehran has verified that a face-to-face meeting between the two presidents has been arranged.

The potential for a Trump-Pezeshkian meeting unfolds while the nearly seven-month-old US-Iran conflict persists without resolution, accompanied by continuous warnings from both sides. In remarks reported on Monday, Trump conveyed that Iran faced choices including "wiping Iran out," allowing its economy to "rot" or reaching a deal. He further remarked that he remained in "deciding mode" regarding Washington's next steps.

"My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up," Trump said. "They better behave," he added.

Simultaneously, Iranian officials have warned that any fresh US military action could lead to a broader conflict. Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, asserted that Tehran would alter both its weapons and the geographical scope of the conflict if Washington launched another attack.

"If a new aggression takes place, we will definitely change the weapons and geography of the war," Mohebbi said, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. The diplomatic opening comes against the backdrop of conditions Tehran has set for a possible return to negotiations.

With both Trump and Pezeshkian expected in New York for the UN General Assembly, the gathering provides a potential setting for direct contact between Washington and Tehran. (ANI)