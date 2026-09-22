Brazil needs cooperation, not intervention, to fight crime, Lula says 

Brazil ​does not ​underestimate the threat ‌posed by ​organized crime and is ‌prepared to combat criminal groups operating in the country and across borders, President ‌Luiz Inacio Lula da ‌Silva told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Lula said Brazil needed ⁠international ​cooperation ⁠rather than external oversight.

"We do not need ⁠aircraft carriers patrolling our waters. ​We need cooperation to stem the ⁠flow of weapons and money ⁠that ​fuel crime," he said, adding he had conveyed that ⁠message to US President Donald Trump.