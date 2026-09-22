Lithuania says Trump deploys fresh US troops to the country

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 20:08 IST
Lithuania says Trump deploys fresh US troops to the country

​The United States has confirmed ‌that it ​is sending a new rotation of troops to Lithuania, the Baltic NATO country said on Tuesday, ending ‌a period of uncertainty over whether the US military would replace forces that returned home this summer. The US is withdrawing thousands of troops from bases in Europe, and Lithuania, which ‌shares borders with Russia and Belarus, said in June it had learned that ‌the US was reviewing its future military presence in the country.

"I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of US troops is already on its way to Lithuania," President Gitanas Nauseda wrote ⁠in ​a post on ⁠social media X. Nauseda thanked President Donald Trump and the US administration, adding that this was important ⁠for Lithuania and for the security of the region.

"The US military presence in Lithuania is ​an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defence," Nauseda said. He did not ⁠say how many service members the next rotation would contain. Since 2019, the US has usually ⁠deployed ​an armoured battalion of about 1,000 troops in the country.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said the US deployment was "returning to large numbers", but did not provide details. "Lithuania ⁠is indeed a strong and reliable partner, and today we received proof of that," ⁠Budrys said in ⁠a statement.

The US embassy in Vilnius did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

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