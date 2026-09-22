Lula warns against foreign interference in Brazil election

Brazilian President ​Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva said ‌on Tuesday ​that Brazil would not allow "foreign and local enemies ‌of democracy" to interfere in the country's October election, warning of disinformation campaigns aimed at distorting ‌public debate. Addressing the UN General Assembly, ‌the leftist leader said some candidates abused freedom of expression to associate themselves with foreign interests contrary ⁠to ​Brazil, ⁠but added that the country possessed a modern and ⁠robust electoral system capable of safeguarding the vote.

Lula ​said the election would be transparent ⁠and competitive, with voters deciding between "democracy and denialism" as ⁠he seeks ​a fourth non-consecutive term. Several opinion polls show him statistically tied with ⁠right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential second-round ⁠runoff.