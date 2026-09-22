Swiss Finance Minister says 100% hard capital backing for UBS best way to protect taxpayers

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:02 IST
Swiss Finance Minister says 100% hard capital backing for UBS best way to protect taxpayers

​Swiss ​Finance Minister ‌Karin Keller-Sutter on ​Tuesday defended her proposal ‌for UBS to back its foreign subsidiaries with 100% Common ‌Equity Tier One (CET-1) capital, saying it ‌was the best way to protect taxpayers in a crisis. The ⁠proposal, ​which ⁠has won backing from the ⁠Swiss National Bank, would make ​shareholders rather than taxpayer liable ⁠for losses, she told an event ⁠in ​Zurich.

The measure, which UBS opposes, is ⁠due to be debated in ⁠the upper ⁠house of parliament on Wednesday.

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