Swiss Finance Minister says 100% hard capital backing for UBS best way to protect taxpayers
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter on Tuesday defended her proposal for UBS to back its foreign subsidiaries with 100% Common Equity Tier One (CET-1) capital, saying it was the best way to protect taxpayers in a crisis. The proposal, which has won backing from the Swiss National Bank, would make shareholders rather than taxpayer liable for losses, she told an event in Zurich.
The measure, which UBS opposes, is due to be debated in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.