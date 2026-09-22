Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:20 IST
Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed an agreement on Tuesday that permits a larger US military presence on Greenland ‌and may resolve a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island. The agreement, signed ‌during Trump's visit to the UN General Assembly in New York, stops short of Trump's demand that the US adopt Greenland as a US territory to head off the growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

But ⁠the deal ​does permit a ⁠greater US military presence on the icy territory, an option that emerged as Greenland leaders argued against a complete ⁠US takeover. In his speech to the assembled world leaders at the UN before the signing ceremony, ​Trump said the agreement gives the US "permanent control over security and all other ⁠needs on that territory."

"No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland any more, ⁠or ​make sensitive investments there without our express written approval," Trump said. Trump signed the agreement along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in a trilateral ⁠ceremony after Trump gave his UN speech.

Frederiksen described the agreement as "a deal that can "last ⁠forever" and said ⁠it underlines the importance of the NATO alliance and respects Greenland's right to self-determination.

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