Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 22:11 IST
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself

The ​foreign ministers ​of Turkey, Egypt, ‌Saudi Arabia, ​and Pakistan said in a ‌joint statement on Tuesday that they affirmed Riyadh's right to defend itself in line ‌with international law and stressed ‌the need to maintain safety of navigation in the region, amid escalating attacks by ⁠Yemen's ​Iran-backed ⁠Houthis.

Following a meeting on the sidelines of ⁠the U.N. General Assembly in New York, ​the ministers also expressed deep ⁠concern over the ongoing conflicts in the ⁠region, ​saying dialogue and diplomacy were the only pat to a ⁠sustainable solution. They also voiced their support for ⁠Yemen's ⁠government in its efforts to achieve stability and peace.

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