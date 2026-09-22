Trump says US Justice Department could rein in AI companies if needed

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:22 IST
Trump says US Justice Department could rein in AI companies if needed

President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to ‌new regulations on AI technology, telling global leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that US law enforcement agencies ‌would rein in the sector if needed. "We're going to watch ‌it closely through the Department of Justice," Trump said, referring to AI technology and the top US law enforcement agency.

Public alarm about the ⁠potential ​danger posed ⁠by artificial intelliegence is growing, after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned and said, "people ⁠building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by ​the end of the decade." Trump in recent weeks ⁠has dismissed alarms about AI, arguing that such claims are a "hoax."

"I'm not ⁠going ​to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution," he said. Trump also said ⁠US government documents would use the term "super intelligence" going forward ⁠instead of ⁠artificial intelligence.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One AI, Three Different Harms: Why Global Healthcare Rules Are Fracturing

South Africa’s Investment Slump Is Exposing a Deeper Structural Growth Problem

What If Screen Time Is the Wrong Measure of Digital Harm?

From Hiring to Firing, AI Is Rewriting Workplace Power and Worker Rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026