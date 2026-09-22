Turkey's Erdogan urges UN reform, wider recognition of Palestinian state

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:28 IST
Turkey's Erdogan urges UN reform, wider recognition of Palestinian state

Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan ‌said on ​Tuesday the United Nations had ‌become unable to fulfil its duty of preserving peace and called for reform ‌of the Security Council. Addressing the ‌U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan also condemned the situation in Gaza, saying "nobody with ⁠a ​conscience ⁠can close their eyes" to what was ⁠happening there.

He said he was ​saddened by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' ⁠absence from the gathering and urged ⁠countries ​that do not recognise a Palestinian state to review ⁠their position and for all nations to ⁠increase ⁠pressure on Israel to end the war.

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