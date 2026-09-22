Turkey's Erdogan says 'global gender-neutralisation policies' target families, children

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:55 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says 'global gender-neutralisation policies' target families, children

​Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan condemned ‌on Tuesday ​what he called "global gender-neutralisation policies", saying they ‌had turned into a campaign targeting families and children. Speaking at the UN ‌General Assembly, Erdogan said the ‌trend could be countered by protecting the traditional family formed by a man ⁠and ​a ⁠woman.

His comments came a week after ⁠Turkish authorities launched sweeping raids and arrests ​targeting LGBTQ+ groups under an operation ⁠dubbed "My Family is Safe", which the ⁠government ​says is aimed at protecting children and family values. ⁠Eighty-two people were jailed pending trial, while ⁠more ⁠than 100 protesters were also detained.

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