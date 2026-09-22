Turkey's Erdogan says 'global gender-neutralisation policies' target families, children
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned on Tuesday what he called "global gender-neutralisation policies", saying they had turned into a campaign targeting families and children. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan said the trend could be countered by protecting the traditional family formed by a man and a woman.
His comments came a week after Turkish authorities launched sweeping raids and arrests targeting LGBTQ+ groups under an operation dubbed "My Family is Safe", which the government says is aimed at protecting children and family values. Eighty-two people were jailed pending trial, while more than 100 protesters were also detained.