Turkey's Erdogan says 'global gender-neutralisation policies' target families, children

​Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan condemned ‌on Tuesday ​what he called "global gender-neutralisation policies", saying they ‌had turned into a campaign targeting families and children. Speaking at the UN ‌General Assembly, Erdogan said the ‌trend could be countered by protecting the traditional family formed by a man ⁠and ​a ⁠woman.

His comments came a week after ⁠Turkish authorities launched sweeping raids and arrests ​targeting LGBTQ+ groups under an operation ⁠dubbed "My Family is Safe", which the ⁠government ​says is aimed at protecting children and family values. ⁠Eighty-two people were jailed pending trial, while ⁠more ⁠than 100 protesters were also detained.