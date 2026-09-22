Decision to remove two Russian billionaires from sanctions list is shameful, Ukraine says

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:59 IST
Decision to remove two Russian billionaires from sanctions list is shameful, Ukraine says

An ​EU decision ​to drop ‌two Russian billionaires ​from its sanctions list is "shameful and unjustifiable", ‌Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday, adding that he would urge ‌all EU member states to impose ‌national sanctions on them. EU envoys agreed to remove billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman ⁠from ​the ⁠bloc's Russian sanctions list but to maintain measures ⁠on some 3,000 other individuals and ​entities for a further three years.

"The decision ⁠to delist Usmanov and Fridman is ⁠shameful ​and unjustifiable," Sybiha said on X. "Moscow is celebrating because it got what ⁠it wanted: a sense of impunity, ⁠the ⁠humiliation of the EU, and division among Europeans."

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