Decision to remove two Russian billionaires from sanctions list is shameful, Ukraine says
An EU decision to drop two Russian billionaires from its sanctions list is "shameful and unjustifiable", Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday, adding that he would urge all EU member states to impose national sanctions on them. EU envoys agreed to remove billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the bloc's Russian sanctions list but to maintain measures on some 3,000 other individuals and entities for a further three years.
"The decision to delist Usmanov and Fridman is shameful and unjustifiable," Sybiha said on X. "Moscow is celebrating because it got what it wanted: a sense of impunity, the humiliation of the EU, and division among Europeans."