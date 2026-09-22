Soccer-Mbappe misses France training with illness ahead of Nations League games

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 22:01 IST
Soccer-Mbappe misses France training with illness ahead of Nations League games

France captain Kylian ​Mbappe missed ​training on Tuesday ‌after developing ​flu-like symptoms, casting doubt over his availability for ‌the team's upcoming Nations League fixtures, the French Football Federation (FFF) said. The Real Madrid forward remained ‌at France's training base while the rest ‌of Zidane's squad took part in the session.

The session was the second overseen by new France ⁠coach ​Zinedine Zidane, ⁠who is preparing for his first match in ⁠charge when France face Turkey in Kocaeli on ​Friday. France are also scheduled to play Belgium ⁠home and away and host Italy during the ⁠international ​window.

Mbappe's condition adds an early selection concern for Zidane as he begins his ⁠tenure with the national team, after replacing his ⁠former ⁠France teammate Didier Deschamps following the World Cup.

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