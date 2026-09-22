Turkey's Erdogan urges UN reform, wider recognition of Palestinian state

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 22:07 IST
Turkey's Erdogan urges UN reform, wider recognition of Palestinian state

Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations General ​Assembly on Tuesday the U.N ‌had become ​unable to fulfill its duty of preserving peace and called for reform of the Security Council.

Erdogan has for ‌years called for a more comprehensive and inclusive structure at the Security Council. "Let's recognise that a system in which the will of more than 190 countries is subject to ‌the whims of five countries is neither fair nor capable of fully establishing ‌trust," he said.

"The United Nations, established 81 years ago to maintain peace and security, has become unable to fulfil this mission, or rather it has been made unable to do so," he ⁠added. Erdogan ​also condemned the situation ⁠in Gaza, saying "no one who holds humanity, compassion and mercy in their heart, with a sense of ⁠justice and conscience can turn a blind eye" to what was happening there.

"(Palestinian President) Mahmoud ​Abbas, has been unable to take his place in this hall for two ⁠consecutive years. This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters wounds the consciences," Erdogan said. He urged countries that ⁠do ​not recognise a Palestinian state to review their position and for all nations to increase pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, which ⁠he called "our time's most inhumane, most embarrassing concentration camp".

NATO member Turkey has been one of ⁠the most vocal ⁠critics of Israel and its war on Gaza, saying its attacks amounted to genocide. It has repeatedly urged for international measures against ‌Israel. Israel ‌denies accusations of genocide.

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