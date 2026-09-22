Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 23:40 IST
Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price

US ​President Donald Trump, asked on Tuesday about a potential ‌deal to purchase potash from Belarus, said the US would continue buying from Canada but Belarus would like ‌to sell at a lower price.

"Belarus has ‌a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices," Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy. "We'll continue ⁠to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell ⁠it for a much lower price," he said.

The ​proposed purchase, first floated by Trump on ⁠Monday, signals his willingness to use alternative suppliers as leverage in ⁠the ​trade disputes with Canada, which supplies the vast majority of US potash imports. It could ⁠also mark a further thaw in Washington's relations with Belarus ⁠after ⁠the lifting of sanctions.

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