Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price
US President Donald Trump, asked on Tuesday about a potential deal to purchase potash from Belarus, said the US would continue buying from Canada but Belarus would like to sell at a lower price.
"Belarus has a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices," Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "We'll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price," he said.
The proposed purchase, first floated by Trump on Monday, signals his willingness to use alternative suppliers as leverage in the trade disputes with Canada, which supplies the vast majority of US potash imports. It could also mark a further thaw in Washington's relations with Belarus after the lifting of sanctions.