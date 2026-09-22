Soccer-Federations question Infantino reform pledge, demand deeper FIFA overhaul

FIFA President Gianni ‌Infantino's ​proposal to review the governing body's decision-making processes has failed to ease concerns among several member associations, with football officials in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Wales saying the reforms do not address deeper leadership issues.

In Monday's letter seen by Reuters, Infantino wrote to FIFA’s 211 member associations proposing an independent ‌review of FIFA’s decision-making processes, as well as consultations on governance reforms, following a backlash over his failed attempt to sell a 20% stake in FIFA’s commercial operations, including rights associated with the World Cup. Striking a conciliatory tone, Infantino also said he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders about strengthening FIFA's decision-making.

The proposal to sell a stake in FIFA's commercial rights was abandoned in July after strong opposition ‌from continental confederations, with UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF accusing FIFA of pursuing the plan without adequate consultation. Infantino has since faced a fierce backlash, with the European body expressing its loss ‌of faith in the current president.

Infantino also said in the letter that member associations' positions on proposals or governance matters would not affect their treatment by FIFA, whose development and solidarity programmes would continue under existing rules. The Swiss is up for reelection in March next year, with his opponents struggling to find a candidate to challenge him. People familiar with the discussions told Reuters this month that Infantino still appeared to have enough support to win another term, prompting critics to focus on curbing the powers ⁠of the FIFA ​presidency.

REFORMS FAIL TO WIN OVER CRITICS Germany's Football Association (DFB) President ⁠Bernd Neuendorf, a member of the FIFA Council, dismissed the letter on Tuesday as an attempt to secure another term in office.

"I regard Gianni Infantino's letter as a transparent ploy to secure his re-election next year," Neuendorf said. "FIFA now seems to have ⁠recognised that changes are essential. However, Gianni Infantino is definitely not the right person to lead a reform process. He has squandered all credibility."

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) echoed those concerns, saying the proposals had not restored trust despite containing ​some elements it had previously called for. The KNVB, one of FIFA's founding members, last month proposed hosting an international summit in Amsterdam aimed at overhauling FIFA and has called for Infantino to ⁠be replaced by 2027.

"The proposed actions are partly in line with our call for reforms within FIFA. Practice will show whether that is actually the case," a Dutch FA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dutch news agency ANP. "At the same time, the proposals ⁠cannot ​be viewed separately from the (public) pressure, and they would not have emerged without the current dynamics."

CALLS FOR NEW LEADERSHIP Swedish Football Association President Simon Astrom welcomed parts of the proposal but said it fell short of the broader reforms required.

"The content of the letter is in line with what we have been calling for over a long period of time," Astrom said. "These initiatives come late, and several of the ⁠measures should have been implemented long ago."

Astrom added that the letter had not altered Sweden's view that FIFA needed new leadership. Football Association of Wales Chief Executive Noel Mooney also questioned characterisations of the letter ⁠as a major reform package.

"It doesn't actually say reform ⁠of FIFA itself. It talks about reform around strategic projects and initiatives," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales. Mooney reiterated his opposition to the abandoned private investment plan, saying FIFA should use its existing financial resources to support member associations rather than seek outside investors.

"You're not looking for somebody to sell off parts of ‌the game. The World Cup does ‌not need private equity," he said.