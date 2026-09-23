Trump bought and sold shares in Musk's SpaceX in July, financial disclosure shows

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 00:16 IST
Trump bought and sold shares in Musk's SpaceX in July, financial disclosure shows

US President ​Donald Trump bought as much as $50,000 ​worth of shares and ‌sold as ​much as $15,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX in July, according to a public financial disclosure, his latest ‌transactions involving a government contractor run by his former adviser.

Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in SpaceX on July 10, according to a financial disclosure ‌he signed on September 8. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares ‌on July 17, according to the same disclosure. The purchase and sale were among more than 1,000 trades the president made in July. The Office of Government Ethics, the team ⁠responsible ​for collecting ethics ⁠disclosures from US officials, posted the form on its website on Tuesday.

The latest trades ⁠add a new financial link between the president and Musk's rocket company at ​a time when the administration is making decisions that could affect the ⁠firm's fortunes. SpaceX priced the biggest-ever US IPO on June 12, valuing the space, satellite and ⁠AI ​provider at $1.77 trillion. Reuters previously reported that Trump bought shares in SpaceX in June.

Trump's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment. Reuters could not immediately determine the precise amount of Trump's investment because federal ⁠officials use ⁠ranges to declare the value of their assets on their financial disclosure forms.

SpaceX is a US military contractor, and often ‌seeks approvals ‌from federal agencies.

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