US wants another $30 billion for aviation system upgrades

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 00:17 IST
US wants another $30 billion for aviation system upgrades

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ​said on Tuesday that he ‌will ​ask Congress to approve another $30 billion for air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improving ‌airport facilities. Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in June 2025 for air traffic control reforms but Duffy has been seeking billions more and on Tuesday sought another $10 billion for airports.

"We are going ‌to ask Congress for $30 billion," Duffy said at a speech in Washington. "We have ‌to look at how the country has changed and what the needs are at the airports." The request has taken on new urgency since a major telecom failure on Monday a paralyzed traffic along ⁠the ​east coast for hours ⁠and disrupted thousands of flights.

About $10 billion of the funding being sought is to replace aging air traffic ⁠control towers and another $10 billion is for telecom and other tech systems used for air ​traffic control. Some of the funding being sought is to expand a new software-based system ⁠the FAA began using on Monday that uses predictive analytics to improve how flights are managed.

A ⁠government ​report last week said Congress needs to approve more money just to finish the first phase of the air traffic control program and said the FAA needs ⁠a better estimate of how much the new system will cost to operate. The price ⁠tag for telecommunications ⁠upgrades has jumped $4.75 billion to $5.91 billion, the report said. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said outdated telecom copper wires should be completely replaced ‌by September ‌2027.

TRENDING

1
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global
2
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say

Global
4
Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One AI, Three Different Harms: Why Global Healthcare Rules Are Fracturing

South Africa’s Investment Slump Is Exposing a Deeper Structural Growth Problem

What If Screen Time Is the Wrong Measure of Digital Harm?

From Hiring to Firing, AI Is Rewriting Workplace Power and Worker Rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026