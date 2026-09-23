Macron blasts Gaza diplomacy as 'spectacle of shame', criticizes settler violence
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday dismissed peace efforts in Gaza, saying that not one humanitarian corridor had been opened and that what was happening was a spectacle that should shame everybody.
In an impassioned moment during a speech to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, Macron also took a swipe at increased settler violence in the West Bank, saying it was removing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to exist.