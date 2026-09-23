Macron blasts Gaza diplomacy as 'spectacle of shame', criticizes settler violence

​France's President Emmanuel ‌Macron on ​Tuesday dismissed peace ‌efforts in Gaza, saying that not one humanitarian corridor had ‌been opened and that what ‌was happening was a spectacle that should shame everybody.

In ⁠an ​impassioned ⁠moment during a speech to ⁠world leaders at the United Nations ​General Assembly, Macron also ⁠took a swipe at increased ⁠settler ​violence in the West Bank, saying ⁠it was removing the legitimate rights ⁠of ⁠the Palestinian people to exist.