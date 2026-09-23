Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed peace efforts, energy ceasefire with Trump

Ukraine's ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said on Tuesday ‌that he ​discussed an energy ceasefire and how to end ‌the war with Russia during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Talking to the ‌media after a 40-minute meeting with ‌Trump and his team, Zelenskiy said that Kyiv was ready for any format of the energy ⁠ceasefire ​with ⁠Russia, but there had been no discussion of ⁠Ukraine unilaterally halting its attacks on Russian refineries.

Zelenskiy ​reiterated that he was ready to ⁠meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral ⁠meeting ​with Trump, adding that he hoped that the U.S. would find a ⁠way to bring Moscow to any kind of ⁠negotiations.