Countries still way behind on UN biodiversity targets, research shows

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 09:31 IST
Countries still way behind on UN biodiversity targets, research shows

Governments are set to fall well short of meeting ​a major UN target to protect and conserve ​biodiversity in at least 30% of ‌the world's ​land and seas by 2030, research published on Wednesday showed. As part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed in late 2022, nearly 200 countries signed ‌on to the "30 by 30" goal and pledged to mobilise at least $200 billion a year to reverse decades of biodiversity loss.

But while another 1.3 million sq km of land and 6 million sq km of marine areas have come ‌under formal protection since the agreement went into effect, total coverage is still only 20% and 10% respectively, ‌according to research by several environmental groups led by the US-based Campaign for Nature. The findings are in line with an official progress report due to be submitted to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference in Yerevan, Armenia, next month.

A draft released in July ⁠warned ​that none of the 23 ⁠goals in the agreement would be reached by 2030 "unless collective implementation accelerates rapidly". "Progress is being made clearly, but it is uneven, and ⁠it is clearly also not at the pace and scale required to achieve the Framework's 23 targets by 2030," Astrid Schomaker, ​executive secretary of the UNCBD, said at a briefing this month.

The Campaign for Nature report said around ⁠26% of terrestrial and inland water areas would be protected if all existing government pledges were fulfilled by 2030, but only 13% of marine ⁠ecosystems ​would be covered. The annual funding shortfall is approximately $75 billion to $150 billion, with spending on marine protection standing at just $1.8 billion, well below the $16 billion required, it said.

Even if the "30x30" targets were achieved, more ⁠efforts were needed to ensure that ecosystems were genuinely protected, it said, noting that of the 10% of the ocean ⁠currently covered by protection plans, ⁠only 3.5% was considered "effectively" protected. "There's a significant gap between protection on paper and protection in practice. A line on a map does not mean protection in the water," ‌said Pauli Merriman, ‌senior director for oceans at WWF International.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Your Honey Jar Doesn’t Show: Hidden Costs Squeezing Italy’s Beekeeping Farms

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

The Ad That Stops Your Scroll: Why Young Adults Want to Buy What AI Puts in Feed

Beyond New Pipes: Philippines Targets Regulation and Data to Fix Its Fragmented Water Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026