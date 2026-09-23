World Bank unlocks $170 million in emergency financing for Nepal flood response

​The World ​Bank ‌said on ​Wednesday it has made available ‌up to $170 million in emergency financing to support the ‌Nepal government’s immediate response ‌to the floods caused by the catastrophic glacier collapse ⁠in ​late ⁠August that killed around 1,400 ⁠people.

"We have made available ​up to $170 million in ⁠emergency financing to support the ⁠Government's ​immediate response and begin restoring critical infrastructure ⁠and services," the World Bank said ⁠in ⁠a statement.