World Bank unlocks $170 million in emergency financing for Nepal flood response
The World Bank said on Wednesday it has made available up to $170 million in emergency financing to support the Nepal government’s immediate response to the floods caused by the catastrophic glacier collapse in late August that killed around 1,400 people.
"We have made available up to $170 million in emergency financing to support the Government's immediate response and begin restoring critical infrastructure and services," the World Bank said in a statement.