Musk praises Xi as great leader in interview with Chinese state television

Tesla ​Inc CEO Elon ​Musk praised Chinese President ‌Xi ​Jinping as a "great leader" in comments during an interview ‌with Chinese state television network CCTV on Wednesday. "Under his tenure, China has prospered immensely," Musk said, citing ‌progress seen from new buildings and ‌infrastructure constructed in the country.

"It's also obvious to see that, just walking around the streets, the increased ⁠prosperity of ​the ⁠average Chinese citizen," he added. Musk also commented on Tesla's ⁠largest manufacturing hub, which is located in Shanghai, calling ​the team "incredibly talented, hardworking and trustworthy".

"Tesla's Shanghai ⁠factory is a gem and it's beautiful, actually, if ⁠anyone's ​ever been there," he said. Xi is due to meet with US President ⁠Donald Trump on Thursday in the second summit this ⁠year ⁠between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.