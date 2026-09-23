Following is a ​summary of ​current ‌sports news briefs.

Soccer-Infantino ​says he is open ‌to talks over FIFA reform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed ‌an independent review of the ‌world soccer body's decision-making, in a move that could help him ⁠regain ​support ⁠after the withdrawal of a controversial private ⁠investment plan. "First, I will ask the ​Council whether it wishes to ⁠commission an independent external review of ⁠FIFA’s ​current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and ⁠recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the ⁠FIFA ⁠Council and all 211 member association presidents in ‌a ‌letter seen by ​Reuters.