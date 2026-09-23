Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

​Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ​said on Wednesday she ‌had ​a "timely" discussion about China with US President Donald Trump ahead of his planned summit with Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

"Japan considers it important that US-China relations contribute to the stability of the international community, including Japan," Takaichi said ‌at a press conference in New York after meeting Trump on ‌the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Takaichi did not give details of what she and Trump discussed with regard to China.

Japan and other US allies ⁠in ​Asia are concerned ⁠that Trump could soften Washington's support for Taiwan in return for an economic deal ⁠with Xi. Takaichi's meeting with Trump was an opportunity for Japan to ​influence the president ahead of his sitdown with the Chinese leader. Xi ⁠is expected to press Trump to halt arms sales to Taiwan when they meet, ⁠sources ​told Reuters earlier. Beijing views the democratically governed island as its own territory and is stepping up military activity around ⁠Taiwan.

The island also lies close to Japan and Takaichi last year angered ⁠China after ⁠she said Tokyo could deploy its defence forces should any military action aimed at Taiwan also threaten its ‌territory.