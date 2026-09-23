Poland suspends operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports
Poland has suspended flight operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports on Wednesday amid Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Air Traffic Authority PANSA said in a post on X.
Poland has suspended flight operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports on Wednesday amid Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Air Traffic Authority PANSA said in a post on X.
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