Poland suspends operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 11:02 IST
Poland suspends operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports

​Poland ‌has suspended ​flight operations ‌at Lublin and Rzeszow ‌airports ‌on Wednesday amid Russian ⁠strikes ​on ⁠Ukraine, the ⁠Polish Air ​Traffic Authority PANSA ⁠said in ⁠a ​post on ⁠X.

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