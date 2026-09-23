​Azerbaijani President ​Ilham Aliyev pardoned ‌a French ​national imprisoned for espionage ‌on Wednesday, a day after the EU lifted sanctions on Russian billionaire ‌Alisher Usmanov following what diplomats ‌said was pressure from Baku. The Frenchman, Martin Ryan, had been serving ⁠a ​ten-year prison ⁠sentence in Baku following a conviction ⁠in March.

Three European diplomats told ​Reuters that Paris had indicated ⁠in private that Baku was using ⁠Usmanov ​to pressure it over the case of two ⁠French citizens held in Azerbaijan, an assertion ⁠rejected ⁠by Baku.