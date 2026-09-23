EU and Canada secure €211 million for ocean observation activities

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 22:00 IST
EU and Canada secure €211 million for ocean observation activities

Sept 23 - The European Commission and ​Canada have secured at least €211 ​million ($240 million) in funding ‌pledges for ​a newly launched ocean observation initiative, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ‌and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly in New York. The OceanEye International Alliance for the ‌Global Ocean Observing System, which so far comprises 30 country ‌members and the European Union, aims to support safe navigation, weather forecasting, climate prediction, coastal protection and the naval economy.

($1 = 0.8780 euros) ($1 = 1.4100 ‌Canadian ‌dollars)

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