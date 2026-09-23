Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 23:49 IST
Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV

​Bentley on Wednesday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, betting that wealthy buyers want zero-emission motoring without sacrificing the design cues that have defined the British luxury carmaker for more than a century.

The launch of ‌the Torcal SUV comes just months after Ferrari's first EV drew criticism from some enthusiasts for bearing little resemblance to the Italian brand's traditional low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars. Bentley's debut EV, by contrast, is unmistakably part of the family. It retains styling cues from the company's combustion-engine models, right down to ‌diamond-shaped lights designed to evoke a traditional front grille, even though EVs do not require one for engine cooling.

The car also recreates the ‌feel of a V8 engine through a soundtrack based on orchestral timpani, or kettledrums, supported by smaller drums that quicken as the vehicle accelerates. A 'MORE AFFORDABLE BENTLEY'

"Our intention was always to make a Bentley first," Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser told Reuters. "We feel people are not asking for a completely different car just because it's electric." Beyond Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, ⁠is ​the only other major ultra-luxury carmaker currently ⁠selling an EV.

Lamborghini, which like Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group, has delayed its first EV until the end of the decade. Britain's McLaren said last week ⁠it had no plans for an EV, with both citing limited customer demand. Bentley previously delayed the launch of its first EV until 2026 and abandoned a target ​of becoming fully electric by 2030, saying customers were not ready to make the shift.

Unlike Ferrari's electric Luce, which starts ⁠at €550,000 ($628,000), the Torcal sits at the lower end of Bentley's range, with a starting price of £173,000 ($230,000). Walliser said the model represents a "more affordable Bentley ... that definitely opens new markets".

Bentley has been ⁠showcasing ​the vehicle to existing and prospective customers, with strong interest from Europe, the Middle East and US states where EV adoption is high. A launch campaign in China will begin next year. "Half of the interest comes from existing customers," looking for a new EV or ⁠to replace a car in their fleets, while "approximately 50% are new to the brand," Walliser said.

Bentley said it has invested £350 million ($465 million) ⁠in its plant in Crewe, northwest ⁠England, to build the Torcal. The news comes days after McLaren unveiled a £500-million investment in Britain and Nissan said it would invest £170 million to build a new model there.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Bentley's investment ‌was "proof once again ‌that we're creating the right conditions for good growth". ($1 = 0.8764 euros)

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