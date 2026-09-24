Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing, GoGo test satellite-linked military drone in challenge to ​Starlink

Boeing's drone subsidiary Insitu and aviation Wi-Fi provider Gogo have successfully ​tested a military drone using satellite communications, the companies said ‌on ​Tuesday, underscoring growing efforts by governments and defense firms to reduce reliance on Elon Musk's Starlink. Gogo Special Missions, the military and government arm of Gogo, and Insitu integrated a modified version of Gogo's Galileo HDX antenna onto Insitu's Integrator ‌drone, a mid-sized uncrewed aircraft used by military customers for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Scientists map gene activity in brain's prefrontal cortex

Scientists have created a detailed map of gene activity within a crucial part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex, gaining insight into normal development and major brain disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's ‌disease and schizophrenia. In nine separate studies, the researchers examined changes in individual types of brain cells that occur over time and made progress toward deciphering ‌molecular processes that underlie some of the most devastating brain disorders, a step toward possible new treatments.

EU and Canada secure €211 million for ocean observation activities

The European Commission and Canada have secured at least €211 million ($240 million) in funding pledges for a newly launched ocean observation initiative, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday at the UN General ⁠Assembly in ​New York.

The OceanEye International Alliance for ⁠the Global Ocean Observing System, which so far comprises 30 country members and the European Union, aims to support safe navigation, weather forecasting, climate prediction, coastal protection and the naval economy.

Space investment more ⁠than doubled to $23 billion in year to June, report says

Private investment in space companies globally more than doubled to $23 billion in the year through June as the sector shifts toward ​proven businesses, according to British investment firm Seraphim and Relm Insurance on Wednesday. SpaceX's June IPO has reshaped the funding landscape for the sector, drawing in ⁠new investors as venture firms look for the next space company capable of a similar payoff.

Tenacious hot springs amoeba sets heat-tolerance record

Lassen Volcanic National Park offers a wondrous landscape of hot springs ⁠and ​other geothermal features in the Cascade mountains of California, fueled by molten rock deep below the surface. In one of these hot springs, scientists have discovered a microbe that surely is one of the toughest found anywhere on Earth. This previously unknown species of amoeba — a type of single-celled organism known for ⁠its ability to change shapes freely — was found to survive and thrive at temperatures that would kill all other known complex life.

Anthropic says Claude AI helped ⁠discover novel enzyme system

Anthropic on Wednesday ⁠said its Claude model helped discover a novel enzyme system with properties reminiscent of mechanisms in gene-editing technology CRISPR, marking the first result from the AI startup's biology research efforts. The finding comes days after Reuters reported Anthropic had quietly established a ‌wet lab in the ‌San Francisco Bay Area, as the company expands its ambitions in life sciences ​and drug-related research beyond purely computer-based work.