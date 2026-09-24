North Korea conducted test of upgraded rocket launcher system, KCNA says

North ​Korea conducted a test firing ​of an upgraded 240mm ‌guided multiple ​rocket launcher system on Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

The test proved ‌the accuracy and superiority of the range-extended rockets, which use an autonomous precision guidance system, KCNA said. The rockets are able to strike targets 100 ‌km (62 miles) away in a trajectory flight mode and 115 ‌km away in a combined glide mode, it added.

The development of such rockets assures North Korea of a significant change in the firepower readiness along the southern border, ⁠the ​news agency said, ⁠effectively referring to the one it shares with South Korea. Pak Jong-chon, vice-chairman of ⁠the Central Military Commission who oversaw the test, stressed the need to concentrate the ​deadliest and most destructive attack forces on the southern border, ⁠KCNA said.

South Korea's defense ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed Reuters request ⁠for ​comment Pyongyang has been steadily upgrading its tactical and conventional arsenal that it intends to deploy near the border with South Korea.

In ⁠June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of key weapons, ⁠including an ⁠upgraded rocket launcher and tactical missiles, that the country said would also be used to defend its southern ‌border.