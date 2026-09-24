US, China agree to extend 'the Busan agreement' until January, Bessent says

​U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent ‌said on ​Wednesday the United States and ‌China agreed on Wednesday to extend "the Busan agreement." His comments on Fox News' "Special ‌Report" program came after he met ‌with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state ⁠visit ​to ⁠Washington this week.

"We met today to see ⁠if we could do a ​bigger deal as opposed to just a ⁠series of smaller things. We ⁠have ​agreed today that we will extend what we call the ⁠Busan Agreement," Bessent said, adding the agreement ⁠will ⁠be extended until January 10.