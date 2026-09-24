US, China agree to extend 'the Busan agreement' until January, Bessent says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 03:50 IST
US, China agree to extend 'the Busan agreement' until January, Bessent says

​U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent ‌said on ​Wednesday the United States and ‌China agreed on Wednesday to extend "the Busan agreement." His comments on Fox News' "Special ‌Report" program came after he met ‌with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state ⁠visit ​to ⁠Washington this week.

"We met today to see ⁠if we could do a ​bigger deal as opposed to just a ⁠series of smaller things. We ⁠have ​agreed today that we will extend what we call the ⁠Busan Agreement," Bessent said, adding the agreement ⁠will ⁠be extended until January 10.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026