US, China agree to extend 'the Busan agreement' until January, Bessent says
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday the United States and China agreed on Wednesday to extend "the Busan agreement." His comments on Fox News' "Special Report" program came after he met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington this week.
"We met today to see if we could do a bigger deal as opposed to just a series of smaller things. We have agreed today that we will extend what we call the Busan Agreement," Bessent said, adding the agreement will be extended until January 10.