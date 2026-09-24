Australia ​Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday ‌an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, ‌accessing public and non-public files.

"This incident ‌occurred in June this year, and involved an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorized access into ⁠the ​public-facing Medicare ⁠Statistics Reporting Service portal, which is administered by ⁠Services Australia," Albanese told reporters in New ​York in remarks broadcast by Australian ⁠media. No personal information is believed to ⁠have ​been accessed at this stage but investigations are ongoing, Albanese said, ⁠adding that spoke with OpenAI CEO Sam ⁠Altman ⁠to express "Australia's extreme concern about this incident".