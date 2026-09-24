Australia PM Albanese says OpenAI agent breached government website in June
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, accessing public and non-public files.
"This incident occurred in June this year, and involved an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorized access into the public-facing Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal, which is administered by Services Australia," Albanese told reporters in New York in remarks broadcast by Australian media. No personal information is believed to have been accessed at this stage but investigations are ongoing, Albanese said, adding that spoke with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to express "Australia's extreme concern about this incident".