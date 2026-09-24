South Korea's Lee discussed warship construction with Trump, South Korea says
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed cooperating on building warships during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.
Lee said cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, such as warship construction, was discussed with Trump and that he expects tangible results from bilateral cooperation, his office said. It did not provide further details but added Hanhwa's Philly shipyard, in Philadelphia, will build US military vessels.
Lee held a 30-minute meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting came after South Korea's Industry Ministry briefed lawmakers on Tuesday on implementation plans under the countries' $350 billion investment package, including a Texas gas-fired power project identified as a potential first investment.
Of the $350 billion deal, $150 billion has been earmarked for the shipbuilding sector.