Kyiv under Russian missile attack, one dead, two injured, mayor says

Russian forces attacked ​the Ukrainian capital early ​on Thursday with ‌ballistic missiles, killing ​one person and injuring two medical personnel as debris crashed down ‌on several districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"One dead and two injured in the capital. Both the ‌wounded are medics and are being treated in hospital," ‌Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Debris had hit the ground in three districts of the capital and Klitschko said ⁠part ​of a ⁠residence had been destroyed.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell into ⁠the yard of a private property," Klitschko wrote. "People may be ​trapped under rubble". He warned residents to remain in ⁠shelters.

Reuters witnesses said several explosions had resounded after 1 a.m. local ⁠time. ​Unofficial Telegram channels showed what was described as a fire lighting up the horizon. Russian forces ⁠had maintained attacks on the city through most of Wednesday, ⁠killing ⁠two people and injuring 45, according to Klitschko.