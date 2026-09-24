Following is a summary of ​current sports news briefs.

Soccer-De ​Laurentiis wanted to 'shoot' ‌Infantino, ​then applauded his World Cup show

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has ‌a gift for turning football politics into cinema, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino found himself cast as both villain ‌and hero in the Italian film producer's latest monologue ‌on the state of the game. Speaking after receiving a lifetime achievement award from Italy's Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, De Laurentiis stopped ⁠short ​of directly ⁠attacking Infantino, who has faced calls to resign after exploring a ⁠plan under which private investors would have bought shares in ​the World Cup and other competitions.

Olympics-LA28 unveils Venice Beach ⁠triathlon courses for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 organizers unveiled preliminary ⁠triathlon courses ​for the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday, setting the events in Venice Beach with a ⁠shared finish line overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The routes, which remain subject ⁠to ⁠operational testing, will use a central transition area near the beach, allowing spectators to ‌watch ‌athletes move between swimming, cycling and ​running segments.