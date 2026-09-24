Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health Rounds: Wegovy pill may be best GLP-1 option to tackle recent weight gain

Today we report on a real-world study that may help inform which drug is the best GLP-1 option for those with significant recent weight gain. We also cover a study in mice that sheds light on unanswered questions about allergic reactions in people. ORAL WEGOVY MAY BE BEST ​FOR RECENT WEIGHT GAIN

European drugmakers call for faster trials, more spending to compete with US, China

European drugmakers called for beefed-up government spending on medicines, faster trials and IP protections as they sounded warnings on Tuesday that the continent's pharmaceutical industry risks losing out to the ​United States and China. Cash-strapped European governments have been under pressure for some time from lobby groups and drugmakers to rethink how they attract, nurture, value and pay for innovative medicines ‌to avoid falling behind in ​an increasingly competitive world.

Scientists map gene activity in brain's prefrontal cortex

Scientists have created a detailed map of gene activity within a crucial part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex, gaining insight into normal development and major brain disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia. In nine separate studies, the researchers examined changes in individual types of brain cells that occur over time and made progress toward deciphering molecular processes that underlie some of the most devastating brain disorders, a step toward possible new treatments.

Novo Nordisk open to direct New York listing, CEO Doustdar tells FT

Novo Nordisk is open to considering a direct New York Stock Exchange listing, replacing the American depositary receipts through which US investors currently trade its shares, CEO Mike Doustdar told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday. The US accounts for more than half of Novo's revenue and the bulk of sales of its diabetes ‌and obesity drugs, but the Danish drugmaker is under pressure to regain momentum in the weight-loss market against rival Eli Lilly.

Roche's obesity drug boosts blood sugar control, drives 15.5% weight loss in mid-stage trial

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday its experimental dual-acting obesity drug helped overweight or obese patients with type 2 diabetes lower blood sugar levels and lose an average 15.5% of their body weight in a mid-stage trial. Roche is racing alongside large drugmakers, including AstraZeneca and Amgen, to break into the lucrative obesity drug market and challenge leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Kimberly-Clark offers remedies in bid for EU approval of Kenvue deal

Kimberly-Clark has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $40 billion bid for Tylenol maker Kenvue, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Wednesday. The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, did not provide details of the remedies in line with its policy. It extended its deadline for a decision to October 13 from September 29.

Namibia suspends livestock movement after foot-and-mouth outbreak in disease-free zone

Namibia has detected an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in its internationally recognised disease-free zone, prompting authorities to suspend the movement, import and export of cloven-hoofed animals and their products. Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects cattle, causing painful blisters ‌in the mouth and on hooves. Although it is not often fatal, especially among adult cattle, it affects livestock productivity.

Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat

Roche on Wednesday said it was proposing Christoph Weber, the former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to the Swiss company's board of directors at its AGM next March. "Christophe's intimate knowledge of the healthcare industry and his broad leadership experience will further strengthen our Board," said Roche Chairman Severin Schwan in a statement.

AI-based drug developer Basecamp valued at $800 million after $140 million funding round

Basecamp Research said on Wednesday it has raised $140 million ‌in a Series C funding round that valued the AI-based drug developer at $800 million. The oversubscribed round was led by S32, with participation from Nvidia, Anthropic's Anthology Fund, Catalio Capital Management, the NATO Innovation Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and Singular, among other investors.

Zuckerberg, Bourla among CEOs to attend Trump's state dinner for Xi, sources say

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg are the latest corporate leaders to confirm plans to attend US President Donald Trump's state dinner at the White House on Thursday for Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump will welcome the Chinese leader at the White House this week for their second meeting this year, as the two leaders seek stability in a relationship under pressure over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan and Iran, as well as global worries about artificial intelligence.

US halts Obamacare enrollment for over 760,000 enrollees, claiming fraud

The Trump administration is halting enrollment in Obamacare health plans for more than 760,000 enrollees it believes were fraudulently signed up, Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday, part of an anti-fraud effort he estimated would save $2.2 billion in taxpayer money. The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services canceled about 315,000 plans last month, citing unverified citizenship or immigration documentation and suspected improper enrollments.

US pledges $267 million more to fight Ebola in central Africa

The US State Department on Wednesday pledged an additional $267 million toward fighting the Ebola outbreak in central Africa, as health authorities battle to get the deadly virus under control. Senior State Department officials announced the funding on the sidelines ⁠of the UN General Assembly, hoping for ​pledges of new funds from other countries to meet a target of $2 billion to fight the disease, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Novo Nordisk and UNICEF ⁠renew push to prevent childhood obesity

Novo Nordisk and UNICEF have expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday. The expansion follows UNICEF's 2025 Child Nutrition Report that found childhood obesity had overtaken underweight for the first time on record.

Anthropic says Claude AI helped discover novel enzyme system

Anthropic on Wednesday said its Claude model helped discover a novel enzyme system with properties reminiscent of mechanisms in gene-editing technology CRISPR, marking the first result from the AI startup's biology research efforts. The finding comes days after Reuters reported Anthropic had quietly established a wet lab in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the company expands its ambitions in life sciences and drug-related research beyond purely computer-based work.

AI is changing how Americans ⁠choose snacks, says Conagra

Americans are increasingly asking AI what to snack on, according to Conagra Brands, a shift the Slim Jim meat stick-maker says is helping fuel demand for higher-protein foods, bold flavours and products tailored to specific health goals. Driven partly by the rapid rise of weight-loss drugs and the White House's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, consumers are seeking healthier food options more than ever.

China sets guidelines for fentanyl-related crimes prior to Trump-Xi summit

China has issued a set of guidelines for handling criminal cases involving fentanyl-related substances to ensure proper law enforcement, according to its judicial and public security authorities. The guidelines come a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet United States President Donald Trump ​in Washington for their second summit this year.

US FDA advisers endorse Grail cancer test's benefits in key vote

A panel of outside experts advising the US FDA said on Wednesday the benefits of Grail's blood-based cancer detection test outweigh its risks, paving the way for a potential landmark approval in cancer screening. In a 7-2 vote with one abstention, the expert panel concluded that the test Galleri's ability to catch difficult-to-detect cancers justified its use in adults aged 50 and older.

US CDC confirms first measles-related death of 2026, does not disclose state

The US ⁠Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there was one US measles-related death on its website on Wednesday, weeks after Pennsylvania health officials reported the first two of four measles-associated deaths in its state. The CDC had not confirmed those deaths and raised questions about whether they were due to measles. The US has had 3,471 measles cases this year as of September 17, according to the agency.

China's InnoCare, Eli Lilly sign collaboration deal worth up to $3.35 billion

Chinese drugmaker InnoCare Pharma said on Thursday it had entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly worth up to about $3.35 billion. Here are some more details:

China adds drug precursor chemicals to export control list ahead of Trump-Xi summit

China added two chemicals on Tuesday to its export control list for drug precursor chemicals, ⁠requiring permits ​for exports to the US, Mexico and Canada, the commerce ministry said in a statement. The change came ahead of this week's summit of the Chinese and American leaders in Washington.

Exclusive-Anthropic, OpenEvidence partner to bring medical AI worldwide

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic and medical knowledge platform OpenEvidence are collaborating to bring AI-powered clinical decision support to physicians in regions without access to the technology, the companies said on Tuesday.

OpenEvidence answers doctors' questions by drawing on peer-reviewed medical research and treatment guidelines. The platform is free to clinicians in the United States and Europe.

Novo CEO says pills could capture 50% of weight-loss market by 2030

Weight-loss pills could capture as much as half of the global obesity drug market by 2030, Novo Nordisk's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Danish drugmaker positions itself for a shift away from weekly injections. CEO Mike Doustdar said Novo was preparing for a market in which pills play a much larger role. The company has five oral treatments in development after beating rival Eli Lilly to market with the first obesity pill earlier this year.

India tightens proposed food warning labels in setback to industry

India toughened its stance on proposed warning labels for packaged foods on Wednesday, saying products high in salt, sugar or ⁠fat would carry red warning symbols even if only one of those ingredients exceeded limits, dealing a setback to the $100 billion industry. India is in the midst of an unprecedented food safety crackdown, including nationwide raids against eateries, amid concern over poor hygiene and standards. The government's plan for front-of-pack red warning labels came after heated public debate on the lack of such measures.

US Supreme Court denies surrogate's bid to block California parentage ruling

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to halt a judicial ruling declaring a California couple the legal parents of an infant born to ⁠their surrogate who refused their request to terminate the pregnancy after the fetus was diagnosed with a severe cardiac defect and later sought a role in decisions affecting the boy's ⁠medical care. The court denied a request by McKenna West, the woman hired by Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed to serve as a surrogate, to block the ruling by a California court while she appeals the matter to the Supreme Court.

US FDA expected to unveil steps to accelerate vape, nicotine pouch approvals, WSJ reports

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to unveil measures in the coming days that would speed up approvals for vaping products and nicotine pouches, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The FDA is expected to announce it will revisit a 2021 rule outlining requirements for new tobacco applications, according to the report.

Amgen's autoimmune drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Amgen said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's moisture-producing glands met the main goal of reducing disease activity in a late-stage trial, sending its shares ‌up 4% in morning trading. Here are some details:

Smaller packs, more protein: AB InBev to adapt drinks to shifting ‌tastes

Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell smaller pack sizes, beers with added protein or electrolytes and push further into drinks beyond beer, executives said on Tuesday, as the top brewer looks to grow amid shifting drinking habits, strained incomes and a trend towards health and wellness. The world's largest brewer by market value will look ​to drive higher beer consumption and grow revenue from non-beer products like canned cocktails and energy drinks, executives told investors at a capital markets event.