The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won the largest number of seats in Morocco's legislative election, followed by its partners in the outgoing government, RNI, and the Istiqlal party, according to official preliminary results on Thursday. The closevotein Wednesday's poll will shape ‌the next coalition government which will oversee the final stages of a $20 billion push to prepare for the 2030 World Cup, and initiatives aimed at reducing inequalities and addressing youth discontent, highlighted by a mass border rush on the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and deadly Gen-Z-led protests last year.

Liberal-centrist PAM took 97 seats in the 395-seat parliament, ahead of ‌the RNI with 66, while the Istiqlal Party secured 65 seats, the Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said in a news briefing on Thursday. The Islamist Justice and ‌Development Party rebounded to 54 seats, from only 13 in the previous election, buoyed by the return of its former prime minister Abdelilah Benkirane.

Leftist parties such as USFP, PPS and FGD took 26, 19 and 8 seats respectively. PAM was created in 2008 by an advisor to the king and has since positioned itself as a counterweight to the Islamist PJD by advocating social modernisation and secular-leaning views.

Outgoing Prime ⁠Minister Aziz Akhannouch, ​a billionaire businessman who has led the ⁠government coalition since 2021, is not standing again after stepping down as RNI leader this year. His party faced criticism over the cost of living, protests, unemployment and conflicts of interest, which it denied.

Turnout stood ⁠at 38.02%, down from 50% in the 2021 election, according to official data. About 27 million Moroccans are of voting age, but only 15.8 million are registered to vote, a drop of ​about 12% from 2021 election. Turnout is seen as a barometer for citizens' engagement and trust in elected institutions.

The parliamentary poll is not expected to ⁠fundamentally alter the balance of power in Morocco, where the king retains sweeping powers over policy direction, defence and foreign affairs. Under a constitution adopted in 2011, the king appoints the prime minister from the party that ⁠wins ​the most seats.

If King Mohammed VI appoints PAM’s current leader, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, as head of government, she would become the second woman to hold such a position in the Arab region, after Tunisia’s Najla Bouden. The party was boosted by the recruitment of Fouzi Lekjaa, budget minister and football federation chief, who joined the party ⁠weeks before the vote and contributed to its campaign.

His profile grew on the back of his role in making Morocco’s national team a serious contender in ⁠international football arena and he is seen by ⁠observers as a likely candidate for the post of prime minister. PAM will have to negotiate a coalition even as its leaders have ruled out partnering again with RNI as the two parties trade accusations over failed policies.

PAM campaigned on a $37 billion ‌platform promising 1 million new ‌jobs and continued investment in healthcare, social protection and better wages.