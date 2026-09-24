Judge lifts Trump's White House ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 10:40 IST
Judge lifts Trump's White House ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico

A federal ​judge ordered ​US President Donald ‌Trump on ​Thursday to restore White House access for journalists ‌from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, saying his ban on the three media outlets ‌was likely unconstitutional. In a major setback ‌for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media, US District Judge ⁠Tim ​Kelly issued ⁠his order in a lawsuit that the news ⁠organizations filed contesting the ban that the ​Republican president announced on September 18.

Trump ⁠had said on social media that the ⁠three ​outlets "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES," ⁠and Justice Department lawyers had sought to ⁠justify ⁠the ban on national security grounds

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