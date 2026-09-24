Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey, EMSC says
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
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